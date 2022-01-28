Rihanna, “Stay” reaches one billion streams on YouTube

Stay by Rihanna, single from 2013 in collaboration with Mikky Ekko, is officially among the songs that have exceeded one billion views on YouTube.

Taken from Unapologetic, Rihanna’s seventh album released in 2012, Stay peaked at # 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, the song was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Performance by a Pop Duo / Group and won the song of the year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.





Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world

Rihanno has already entered the billionaire territory. in fact, according to Forbers, his Fenty brand is worth $ 1.7 billion. This makes it the richest female musician in the world, second only to Oprah Winfrey as richest female performer.

Also, this isn’t the first time Rihanna has joined the “billionaire clud” on YouTube. Stay, indeed, is the eighth video clip of the singer to exceed one billion views on the platform.

Rihanna, who was recently named the national heroine of the Barbardos, is among the most anticipated returns, also in 2022. The singer, in fact, hasn’t released new music since Anti, his latest album released in 2016.

Watch the official videoclip of Stay



