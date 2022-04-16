Rihanna still in a relationship with Asap Rocky, she responds to rumors of infidelity with this photo

By johnnyc



– Posted on 16 Apr 2022 at 08:00

A photo of Rihanna and Asap Rocky together in Barbados was posted on Instagram on April 16. She denies the rumors of deception that circulate.

Dark glasses, round belly and perfect style, photos of Rihanna, taken on April 15 in Barbados, circulate on social networks. In these shots, taken on the fly, the star does not appear alone… She is accompanied by her companion, rapper Asap Rocky. The two artists, soon to be parents, were photographed in front of the hotel where they stay, on the native island of Rihanna. Nothing incredible, then. Except that, for a few days, rumors concerning the couple have been circulating in the media and on the networks. Asap Rocky would have cheated on Rihanna, and the couple would even have separated!

Asap is rumored to have faulted with Amina Muaddi, a famous shoe designer. Worse still, the American rapper’s lover collaborated with Rihanna for a brand drop Fenty in 2020! In addition, the couple was seen at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. Rihanna would have been seen in tears before leaving the table, without her fiancé. On social networks, the reactions were not long in coming. Internet users have come to the defense of Rihanna, who is about to give birth to her first child. Rumor has it that the 34-year-old singer has decided to leave Rocky. She also unfollow her lover’s alleged lover on social networks, which seems to confirm the rumors… So, info or intox? We know a little more!

Rihanna and Rocky still together

On April 16, photos of Rihanna and Asap Rocky together in Barbados were posted on the Istan4rih Instagram account. The photos date from the day before, and we can clearly see the two artists together. Rihanna herself reposted the post in an Instagram story. A way of silence the rumors of seperation ! These photos also confirm the testimonies of the couple’s relatives, who assured that the rumors are false. According to a relative of the couple, who was interviewed by TMZ, there has never been a break and even less deception between Riri and her lover. Will that be enough to silence the rumours? Not so sure. Anyway, we are reassured. And we wish all the happiness to future parents!