Rihanna sublime four months after giving birth with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna made her fans happy by landing on the streets of New York with her darling A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna is happier than ever since the birth of her baby boy. Four months after giving birth, the singer appeared sublime alongside A$AP Rocky. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna a mother fulfilled at all levels

On May 13, Rihanna gave birth to her first child. A news that had very quickly made the happiness of his fans. Unfortunately, the latter intends to keep her little family away from prying eyes. Since her birth, the singer has not yet wanted to reveal the face of her baby.

We can’t even give you the name she chose. Too bad… But if the star intends to take full advantage of her child, some anonymous sources have given some details about the new life of the artist.

“Rihanna isn’t quite ready to introduce her baby to the world just yet”recently confided one of them before continuing: “He is still very young and she is still managing the transition into motherhood. Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby and only lets a select group of close friends and family meet him.

And to add as follows: “With few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been one to share much of her personal life on social media. »

“She is learning and taking each day as it comes, but is dedicated to being the best mother she can be. This is the most important moment of her life and she takes it very seriously. »

But while Rihanna does not want to display her son, it seems that she is gradually starting to show herself in public. Not long ago, she was also seen with her darling, A$AP Rocky. MCE TV tells you more!

The two lovebirds on the loose

This Friday, September 9, 2022, Rihanna and her companion were well and truly on the loose in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York.

And for a very special occasion. Indeed, they had to attend the launch of the Mercer+Prince brand. A spirit created by A$AP Rocky himself.

It is therefore as a good girlfriend that the pretty brunette wanted to be present for this exceptional evening. And far from hiding behind artifice, Rihanna assumed her presence.

She did not fail to give her fans a few selfies by her side. And what selfies! The interpreter of the title “Diamond” has caused a sensation thanks to an explosive look.

She was indeed sporting a diamond necklace befitting the jewelry of British family members. And to accompany these accessories, she opted for a black satin dress and a pair of matching pumps.

It is with pleasure that the singer has evolved in the streets of New York. Moreover, this city seems to be particularly close to his heart. It could also be that Rihanna makes the decision to settle on the east coast.

Not long ago, she said goodbye to her Californian villa. Case to follow therefore… And very closely.