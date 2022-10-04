Rihanna sublime in a slit dress for the birthday of her darling Asap Rocky, a chic and stylish couple

Rihanna pulled out all the stops on Sunday October 2 in Los Angeles. While fashion is currently the predominant theme in Paris with the Fashion Week, the 34-year-old singer, on the other side of the globe, decided to also put on her 31, on the occasion of a romantic outing to Olivetta restaurant with his companion ASAP Rocky who was celebrating his 34th birthday. Thus, the famous interpreter of Diamonds sported a sublime black slit dress, matching her heels and hairstyle. The rapper also opted for a chic and sober outfit, consisting of an elegant black suit and a pair of sunglasses.

At the beginning of September, the Fashion Week put down his suitcases in New York, enough to delight the couple, who then already made a very stylish appearance. Rihanna notably wore an ultra-short satin dress. In August, in outfits that are sometimes more streetwear but with just as much style, the two lovebirds multiplied public appearances, especially on the side of the Big Apple.

At the heart of a legal case?

A very complicit duo, who welcomed their first child in common last spring: a little boy with a mysterious first name. Last year, they formalized their relationship and the rapper took the opportunity to declare his love for his sweetheart, qualifying her as “The love of his life” and “the special one“. In reality, they had already been dating for a while. In 2013, Asap Rocky provided the first part of the pretty brunette for her tour: the Diamonds World Tour.

Since then, they seem to spin the perfect love and swim in full happiness. Witness their multiple romantic outings in recent weeks. But the year 2022 will not have been so simple for the couple, since the author of the famous piece Praise the lord was recently the subject of a criminal investigation. he was charged with assault with a semi-automatic weapon, which he denied outright, before being charged and then released on $550,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court again on November 2.