Rihanna super proud to have the right to her statue at the MET in New York!

Even when she can’t be there at the Met Gala, Rihanna still gets people talking! She made an appearance… in the form of a statue!

Rihanna is often the queen of the Met Gala! This year, she couldn’t take part, because she could give birth to her first child at any moment. But, Vogue and the MET decided to pay him a very special tribute. They made a statue of him! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna: a regular at the Met Gala

Every appearance of Riri is an event for his fans. Indeed, the star is rather discreet. But when she shows up at the Met Gala, it’s the next level again!

In 2018, she was already making an impression with his papal outfit glamor version. Little silver strapless dress, long matching coat and, of course, big crown on the head ! As a reminder, the theme for that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & Catholic Imagination”. Memorable!

She was therefore more than expected in 2019, but did not show up that year. And since the 2020 edition has been canceled, fans will have had to wait until September 2021 to find Rihanna on the Met Gala red carpet. But she hit hard again!

The theme for the 2021 Met Gala was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. Asap Rocky’s sweetheart opted for a large black Balenciaga dress. She also wore a whole set of 50s jewelry and a diamond-filled beanie. Altogether it is a held at 267 carats that she wore. Just that !

Of course, Rihanna couldn’t be there this year, but Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art reserved a big surprise for him ! MCE TV tells you more!

Riri at the Met Gala 2022, but in statue

It’s no secret to anyone, between her pregnancy and the legal problems of her darlingAsap Rocky, there was little chance that Rihanna shows up at the 2022 Met Gala. And yet, she still made people talk about her!

Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art have teamed up to give it a nod. In fact, they put a statue of her and her baby bump, right in the middle of the Met Gala museum exhibit hall. High class !

Rihanna reacted a few hours later on her social networks. The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Gilded Glamour”, referencing both America’s Golden Age and the color gold. The future mother therefore had fun saying that his statue couldn’t be more in theme.

“What’s more ‘Glided’ than that?” Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! », swung Rihanna to her 128 million Instagram followers. And, the reaction of the fans was not long in coming!

In just three hours, the post has almost 3 million views. “That’s why I’m a fan”said a fan. “Wow what a goddess”, confessed another. Savagexfenty also commented on the post: “LegendaRIH” ! Full box for Riri!

Photo credits :

Everett Collection/ABACA

Guerin Charles/ABACA

Guerin Charles/ABACA