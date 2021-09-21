Rihanna supports Indian farmers The anger of the government: «Irresponsible» – Corriere.it

A tweet from pop star Rihanna in support of Indian farmers, who have been protesting three government-approved agricultural laws for months, has sparked the ire of the New Delhi government. Also because the singer’s initiative was liked by other famous people who followed suit.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?” Rihanna chirped following #FarmersProtest, the hashtag that marks the revolt on social networks and sharing an article from CNN on the clashes between farmers and the police.







The pop star’s message, who has 101 million followers, was retweeted over 240,000 times in a few hours. Users have also coined an ad hoc hasthag, #RihannaSupportsIndianFarmers. Greta Thunberg also shared the same article from CNN expressing “solidarity with the protests of peasants in India” and the lawyer Meena Harris, founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and granddaughter of the US vice president, wrote: “We should all be outraged by the blocking of the internet and the paramilitary violence against protesting farmers.” India has suspended mobile network services in three areas around the capital where tens of thousands of farmers have camped out to protest the new rules.

The response of the Indian government was not long in coming. In a note, the Foreign Ministry exhorted "foreign characters "and" celebrities "to understand the facts before commenting on them. The Parliament, the statement reads, approved "a reform of the agricultural sector" after a wide debate. "Using hashtags and sensational comments on social media is neither accurate nor responsible." New Delhi authorities also ordered Twitter to remove accounts and content linked to the hashtag #farmergenocide (genocide of farmers) threatening lawsuits. In recent days, the social network had blocked 250 profiles following a request from the government on January 30, but most of the accounts were subsequently restored.

In Bollywood, however, not everyone liked the mobilization of the stars. Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted against Thunberg and Rihanna, calling the former a “spoiled brat” and the second a “fool”.