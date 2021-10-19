Rihanna supports the farmers / The Indian government accuses her of “sensationalism”

Rihanna posted a tweet in support of peasant protests in India: “Why aren’t we talking about this?”He wrote sharing a CNN article on the violent clashes during the farmers’ demonstrations last week. Rihanna’s tweet was followed by Greta Thunberg and the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena. “Solidarity with the protests of peasants in India “, wrote the young activist sharing the hashtag #FarmersProtest. Meena Harris, on the other hand, wrote: “It is no coincidence that the oldest democracy in the world was attacked not even a month ago and, as we speak, the most populous democracy is under attack. This is related. All of us should be outraged by India’s internet shutdown and paramilitary violence against peasant protesters“.

Rihanna supports Indian farmers: the government’s reaction

On Twitter Rihanna has over 100 million followers and his post has been shared by over 249,400 users and liked by 554,445 people. Over 88,000 comments. Twitter users also coined the hashtag #RihannaSupportsIndianFarmers. The pop star’s stance has also aroused the reaction of the Indian government. In a note, the Foreign Ministry, as reported by the BBC, accused foreign personalities and celebrities of “sensationalism“. The parliament, according to the statement, approved after a long debate “a reform of the agricultural sector”. The note ends thus: “Before rushing to comment, we urge you to ascertain the facts and understand the issues correctly. Using hashtags and sensational comments on social media is neither accurate nor responsible“.

