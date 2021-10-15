Rihanna suspends Fenty, her fashion house

F.enty, goodbye. Rihanna freezes its luxury fashion house, launched in January 2019 in collaboration with Lvmh. A decision made by mutual agreement between the singer and the group headed by Louis Vuitton. The reason? The Coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna and Lvmh’s announcement

“Rihanna and LVMH jointly made the decision to suspend Fenty’s ready-to-wear, based in Europe, pending better deal“. The joint statement follows some hints: the brand had stopped posting on its Instagram account on January 1, 2021, and the latest Fenty by Rihanna collection dates back to last November – the footwear co-lab in collaboration with one of the shoe designers preferred by the singer, Amina Muaddi.

Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty are saved

Fenty’s e-commerce site will be blacked out in the coming weeks, and the Parisian office will be closed, top management said WWD. Another Maison that surrenders to the Coronavirus, even if the foray into the world of fashion for the Barbados star, the first black to launch a luxury brand in the ranks of LVMH, does not end there. In fact, the group now plans to focus on Rihanna’s other two businesses: the beauty line, with Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin, and that of lingerie Savage X Fenty, the inclusive underwear collection launched by Rihanna in 2018, which continues to reap success despite the epidemic.

Among the causes of the stop, the Coronavirus

But how come Fenty couldn’t survive the coronavirus crisis? Apparently it was right the absence of the star in Europe to do much of the damage. While in Los Angeles it was able to closely follow its Californian businesses, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin (launched in July 2020, in the Sephora stores starting from February 2021 and also available at Boots and Harvey Nichols in England), from he other side could not follow the design and production of Fenty by Rihanna, based respectively in Paris and Italy.

Despite the initial interest of the public, especially for the segment accessories, footwear, sunglasses and jewelry, Fenty by Rihanna failed in the difficult task of offering a wardrobe that represented her in the eyes of fans. And creating eight prêt-à-porter collections a year, managing a start-up remotely under current health conditions, has become an impossible – as well as too expensive – undertaking in no time at all.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail Loading... Advertisements For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Rihanna bets everything on the USA

Matter of priorities: Rihanna and Lvmh finally decided to focus on the operations of Fenty based in the United States, more manageable. But even more profitable: Fenty Skin achieved sales of $ 30 million in less than four months on its e-store. Not to mention that Fenty’s Instagram account boasted 1 million followers against Savage x Fenty’s 3.9 million and Fenty Beauty’s 10.5 million. Meanwhile, private equity firm L Catterton, in which LVMH has a stake, is leading one $ 115 million fundraiser to support the upcoming expansion into the retail of Savage x Fenty, a brand that the singer controls with TechStyle Fashion Group. A collection that is also preparing to expand on the level ofactivewear (the star would be looking for investors).

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED