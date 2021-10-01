Rihanna talks about her new album and promises: ‘No one will be disappointed’

Four years have passed since the last album by Rihanna (PHOTO). “Anti” was released in 2016 and since then the Barbadian native singer has at least stopped recording as she continued to pursue her business as an entrepreneur. On the occasion of the launch of her new line of skin care products, the 32-year-old is back to talking about new music and the expectation of fans for an album . “I’m always working on new music and when I’m ready to release it the way I feel like it will come out. And when it does, you won’t be disappointed, it will be worth it. I’m not going to do it just because people are waiting , it took so long, I’ll make sure it was worth the wait. “As of June 2019 Rihanna is the richest female artist in the world with a fortune of about 600 million dollars . In 2020 he collaborated with rapper PartyNextDoor for the single “Believe It”, the first song after more than three years of absence from the music scene.

The alleged new duet with Eminem (later denied)

Just in the last few days there was talk of a new duet between Eminem and Rihanna after the publication on social networks of an equivocal post of the Burn It Down Group, company owned by the rapper. The collaboration has been denied even if many fans of the rapper and the singer still hope to see the two again struggling with a new song. The same account has published various stories to specify that no new songs are planned. Rihanna and Eminem teamed up for “Love The Way You Lie“, published in 2010, and”Monster“arrived three years later. 15 years have passed since the release of” Pon de Replay “, Rihanna’s debut single. The singer herself spoke about it during the interview:” I thought less years had passed. here and I would like to continue to increase the projects and initiatives. I’m really happy with that and I can’t complain “.

Women and the issue of equality

During the presentation of Fenty Skin, her new line of skin care products, Rihanna spoke mainly of women. The goal as an entrepreneur is to create products that make her feel comfortable, no matter how much they love to wear makeup. The pop star has created a skincare series consisting of three products. His opinion on the issue of equality could not be missing: “If there is anything I have learned, it is that together we can fix this world. We cannot do it divided. I couldn’t emphasize this enough. We can’t let numbness penetrate, like, “If it’s your problem then it’s not mine”, “It’s a woman’s problem”, “It’s a black person’s problem”, “It’s a poor person’s problem”. How many of us have colleagues, partners, friends of other races, sexes, religions? ”.