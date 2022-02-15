Rihanna talks about how hard it was to keep her pregnancy a secret

By now we all know and we are very happy for her. Rihanna she is expecting her first son, or daughter, along with her partner, the rapper A $ AP Rocky. For some time, however, the pop star and national heroine of Barbados kept the news a secret, and it was certainly not an easy thing to do.

Speaking in a new interview with AND!, RiRi revealed that it was quite a feat to keep her pregnancy private. The 33-year-old singer and entrepreneur said: “It was harder for me to keep him away from my gang, because they are around me, they know my habits. They ask, “Don’t you want something to drink? Don’t you smoke?” And I started eating all the things I’m not used to“.

Rihanna then explained that her friends know that: “I hate sweets and all of a sudden I ask for cookies and donuts. But in the end I just had to get it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked too“.

RiRi then spoke of her reaction after learning she was pregnant: “When I first found out, I thought it’s not real, you know? I was like, ‘This isn’t real, right?’ And then it got real and it’s almost like you don’t want to get horny too soon because that’s great news, but you … you want to see it come to an end.“.

Rihanna also enthusiastically added: “I am so happy that we are so advanced with the pregnancy and now I can celebrate with everyone“.

