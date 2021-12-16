Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncè conquer the world, that’s why

Have you ever wondered what Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have in common besides being singers? The three artists are able to “conquer” the world.

The Forbes business magazine for the eighteenth consecutive year has compiled a list of the 100 most powerful women in the world. Many of these come from the world of entertainment and if among these Oprah Winfrey is the first there are also the three singers mentioned above. Precisely Rihanna is in place 68, Beyoncé is in 76 and finally Taylor Swift is in number 78. It is certainly very particular and also very curious news. Rihanna was even proclaimed the national heroine of Barbados, his city.

Furthermore the latter is also the richest pop star in the world, thanks also to the development of her make-up line that has depopulated all over the globe. It is a success that we did not expect also because certainly in this ranking we did not really think of finding three women who give joys to the public especially as regards their voice and their being absolute protagonists. Let’s see something more about this truly incredible situation that has piqued the curiosity of the fans who follow them with great love.

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are devastating

The three artists are truly devastating. Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are three extraordinary women and able to give incredible emotions to the public. In the Forbes ranking of the most powerful women we also find others that we did not expect such as actress Reese Witherspoon in position number 74 or Ava DuVernay the producer who instead is in position 80. One name after another that attracts the curiosity of an audience that cannot help but love them for the extraordinary skills they have demonstrated over the years.

Together the three they have managed to collect success after success and also sell millions of records. Results that cannot fail to warm the hearts of the public who are always ready to light up in front of them. There is great expectation now to understand how their careers will continue, aware that the three girls have left an indelible mark on international music up to now, even conquering millions of Italians and hundreds of millions of people around the world. We can not help but follow and admire them.