Rihanna Teases Savage X Fenty V4 Show in Fishnets, Lace: Video – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Rihanna34 years old, just lifted the curtain on her Savage x Fenty Show Volume 4, and it’s just as sexy as you imagined! The “Umbrella” singer caught on Twitter and Instagram to teaser the show with a short music video on Tuesday, October 25. »The countdown begins now…,” she appropriately captioned the video alongside a wide-eyed emoji. “#SAVGEXFENTYSHOW FLIGHT. 4 11.09.22. The clip showed snippets of Rihanna’s perfectly manicured fingernails caressing fishnets, yellow silk and lace, dancers in sleek jumpsuits, and an announcement that the air date was November 9, 2022 at night.

Best of all, it’s packed with star-power. RiRi announced that Irina Sheikh, Cara Delavigne, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lilly Singh, Simu Liu, Taraji P Henson, Taylour Paige, Anita, Burnaboy, and Precious Leeamong others, would be featured in the highly anticipated show. Rihanna completed the video by tagging @SavageXFenty, @PrimeVideo, and @AmazonFashion.

The new mom’s 106.8 Twitter fans were there for the big reveal, and as they addressed the comments, Rihanna also posted the video to Instagram, where an additional 137 million followers went wild. “Flight. 4 looks so dreamy,” one follower remarked, while another joked, “Girl if you don’t hire me as a model for y’all,” alongside laughing emojis. “These artists omg,” wrote a third. The overwhelming majority of shoutouts to Anitta also filled the comments section, hinting at a highly anticipated performance from the Brazilian singer. Still others playfully berated Rihanna, letting her know they were still waiting for new music from her. “Thought it was time for an album I’ll be back,” one follower joked with a laughing emoji.

As fans called her about it, a source close to the singer told us this summer that a new album was in no rush at this time. “Rihanna has complete control over when she releases her music, she’s not in a position where a lot of artists end up where the label pressures her [she does run her own imprint under Roc Nation] she calls the shots and she’s very clear that until she feels ready, nothing comes out,” the source said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July.

“Right now her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky. He’s been such an amazing partner, he’s busy with gigs and working on his album but if he’s not working he’s by his side. And even when he’s working, he wants her there, which is so comforting. He completely worships her, he is so devoted to her and their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner, they are very happy. Rihanna gave birth to her first child with ASAP rocky May 13. She released her latest album, Antiin 2016.