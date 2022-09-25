Rihanna: the day she learned that she has hidden brothers and sisters

Rihanna is one of the most famous artists and businesswomen in the world. But behind his journey and his determination hides a terrible family history. Indeed, the singer learned very late that her father has other children than her two brothers and her.

In 2005, no one could imagine that Rihanna’s career would be so rich. This year, the Barbadian artist is releasing Pom The Replay, his first title. Since then, the one whose career was launched by Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s husband, has had a string of successes. Of Unfaithful at Diamond Passing by Man Down, the skill of the young woman no longer needs to be proven. Far from being satisfied with being just a singer, it was in 2017 that Chris Brown’s ex released Fenty, her cosmetics brand. A company that seems to take all its time since the star has not released a new title since 2016.

In July 2022, Rihanna is even quoted by the magazine Forbes as being America’s Youngest Billionairewith a fortune amounting to almost 1.4 billion dollars. A consecration for the one whose past on her island was not the easiest. The reason ? The addictions of Ronald Fenty, his father. The latter is also the one who revealed one of their biggest family secrets in the press.

Rihanna’s father reveals he has hidden children

In 2011, it is in the columns of Sun that Ronald Fenty has decided to openly open up about his family. He first spoke of his pride in Rihanna, but then went on to say shared a family secret that no one expected. Indeed, in addition to being the father of Rihanna, Rajad and Rorrey, the singer’s brothers, Ronald explained the existence of three other children, all from a previous union. Rihanna was 15 when she discovered that she is the younger half-sister from Kandy, 51 today, 41 and Jamie, 38. A sibling who, according to information from our colleagues, only saw each other very rarely at the time.