Rihanna, the ex of a French minister? This unexpected assertion on the Web…

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, the king of trends on TikTok

No other political figure can boast of having the knowledge of the Minister of Transport on Tik Tok. It’s simple, the deputy of the Republic on the move is a pro of the application and follows all the trends that make the buzz to talk about transport in France in particular. He does not hesitate to make fun, for example, of the vision that Americans have of night trains in France, in particular because of the Emily in Paris series. He strings videos on the app and some of them are liked hundreds of thousands of times.

These videos are the source of several debates on social networks. Can a minister use the app? That’s the big question. Some say it’s a clever communication campaign, that it helps to reach young people while informing them about transport in France. But for others, a minister should not lose his aura of government man by displaying himself on social networks. No definitive answer, everyone will make their own opinion.

A humorous video… which talks about Rihanna

The member does not only make videos that talk about transportation. Sometimes, he is content to publish short sketches, like the latest one which is, let’s face it, rather well put together. In his latest video, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari refers to the fact that Emmanuel Macron has not yet said which ministers he intends to start his second term with. As a reminder, the President has the right to keep the current ministers. Some will no doubt leave, but others will surely stay. Jean-Baptiste Djebbari is therefore waiting, and it is obviously not easy every day.

To illustrate his Tik Tok, he obviously uses a trending sound, in which we hear the following words: “ It is indeed starting to take a long time, but well, go bene my bella, as a great man said. But that’s not all. In the caption of the video, he refers to the famous Barbadian singer, known for her many hits… which are starting to date: “ If it continues, even Rihanna will release her album before”.

The Minister is referring here to the fact that the singer has not released an album since 2016 and that her fans have been asking her for a new record for years. But she prefers to focus on her career as an actress and businesswoman, including her make-up brand.

@jbdjebb If it continues, even Rihanna will release her album first. #foryou #fyp ♬ use if you voted Mélenchon – Félicie 🤍

Did Jean-Baptiste Djebbari go out with Rihanna?

This is obviously a joke. When a user asks him if he is a fan of Rihanna or not, he simply replies: ” he is my ex“. The Minister wants to show that he handles humor, that he is close to young people, and that he can therefore have the same references from him.

But Rihanna doesn’t need him to make headlines. For several weeks, she has been regularly trending on Twitter since she is currently pregnant, and she does not hesitate to show her very rounded belly. It is generally the belly free of any clothing that it appears, even when the temperatures do not lend themselves to this kind of getup. Rihanna knows how to create buzz, even if her fans fear that her future motherhood will take her even further away from the recording studios.

And while a rumor indicated that she was cheated on by her companion, rapper ASAP Rocky, it would be fake news. The two lovers would be eager to be parents and raise their future child together. For the occasion, the Minister of Transport could send him flowers, because he continues to make the buzz thanks to her.

In the meantime, the French are in the same situation as Jean-Baptiste Djebbari and are waiting to know who the new government ministers will be. For his part, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who barely passed the second round of the elections, is campaigning to be elected Prime Minister. and is counting on voters to vote overwhelmingly for the left in the legislative elections.



