Rihanna: The father of her son, A$AP Rocky, charged after a shooting!

The news was announced on Monday August 15 by the Los Angeles authorities: the American rapper A$AP Rocky was charged for his role in a shooting last November in Hollywood. He is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, according to the California city attorney’s office.

The 33-year-old artist is suspected of pointing his gun at a former friend during an argument last November, then later shooting him twice, inflicting a ‘minor wound’ according to the police. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.. He was arrested in April at Los Angeles airport, when he got off a private jet from Barbados, where his partner Rihanna is from.

A history with the law

Their couple had been formalized in May 2021 when the rapper told GQ magazine that the huge star behind the hits Only Girl and Umbrella was “love of my life” and “the special one“. But they have known each other for a long time since in 2013, the rapper – known for his albums Long. Live. ASAP or Testing – had ensured the first part of the Diamonds World Tour (tour) of Rihanna. Since then, they have therefore become in love with each other and became parents together of a son last May.

In August 2019, about two years before the formalization of their romance, A$AP Rocky had already encountered problems with the law. He had been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence for violence, following his involvement in a brawl in Stockholm, Sweden. Initially imprisoned in the country where the incident took place, the interpreter of Praise the lord was then released by then-US President Donald Trump, alerted to the situation by someone close to the rapper: his famous colleague Kanye West. The two artists had been seen together in the studio last January, reports the site of French Radio. What confirms their friendship.

A$AP Rocky remains presumed innocent of the charges against him until the final judgment.