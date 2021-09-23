Rihanna: the looks of the holidays in Barbados

Rihanna continues to be desired by fans, making them dream with her Caribbean looks from Barbados. The singer is spending her holidays in her island of origin south of Cuba and, between one promotion and another of her two beauty lines, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, on Instagram she shares her holiday outfits made of bikinis and lots of skin on show.

Rihanna revealed her arrival in Barbados to her fans by posting a costume photo, with a distant view of the ocean. The star wore a bikini from the HVN brand, with a kawaii-style cherry print and red edges; paired with a double Chanel mini bag in black cherry leather, with gold chain shoulder straps, crossed to form an X on the singer’s back. Riri completed the look with oval sunglasses, with clear acetate frames and red lenses, and a pair of thin necklaces around the neck, in metal and pearls. In the comments of the photo, the reactions of the followers are crowded with exalted appreciations, with the emoticons of fire and cherries, and insistent requests for news on the release of a new album.

More recently, probably to answer the pressure from his fans for a new record, the singer shared on Instagram a photo of another outfit from her vacation in Barbados commenting “New year’s resolution: apply the pressure”. Rihanna appears on the edge of a turquoise pool, with a gold-colored total look. The triangle top is paired with a Dries Van Noten lurex skirt, which the singer skilfully drapes to discover Amina Muaddi’s lace-up sandals, high above the knee. The look, chosen by the star to welcome the start of 2021, is completed by a cascade of gold jewels on the arms and décolleté.

Rihanna’s 9th studio album was promised to her fans last year and we’re not sure how many other looks, albeit as divine as the singer on vacation in Barbados, will still be needed to cheer the wait.