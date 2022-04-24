Rihanna: the photos of her baby bump retouched by a famous media!

Rihanna also undergoes retouching magazines! Indeed, in a shoot for Vogue, her pregnancy line was erased from her baby bump.

Rihanna is going through a pretty complex time right now. Despite the fact that she assumes her baby bump, a magazine makes alterations to the shoot of the singer. And afterwards erased the pregnancy line from her belly. Fans can’t believe it.

Rihanna: a complicated end of pregnancy

Everything was going well for Rihanna. She assumed her pregnancy very well and appeared with a beautiful baby bump with her darling A$AP Rocky. except that recently, rumors were beginning to circulate. And they were about fidelity of her darling.

Since then, the “alleged mistress” spoke to refute the rumors. In any case, the atmosphere around the singer was quite toxic. So she preferred to fly to his native island: Barbados. And her darling followed her there of course.

It is on his island that the singer wanted to give birth. But her baby shower was supposed to be in Los Angeles. Except that the party is cancelled. The reason ? A$AP Rocky has just been arrested by the police for a very serious matter.

In effecthe would be involved in a shooting which would have taken place last November. One moment very hard to cross for Rihanna who has not been well at all since the announcement of the arrest. One of the singer’s relatives confided.

In The Sun, this source said: Rihanna was there when Rocky was arrested and cried nonstop.” Since then, it would be very hard for her. ” She is very pregnant and these are very serious charges, it is a nightmare scenario for her”.

Her pregnancy line retouched in a shoot

But meanwhile, Rihanna continues to shoot for brands. Even if this pregnancy is starting to come to an end. But the fans realized a detail, a touch-up! The singer’s pregnancy line is gone.

Indeed, the singer was doing a magnificent shoot for Vogue. She immortalized this moment of her life with Annie Leibovitz, a renowned photographer. In fact, she was the Demi Moore’s pregnancy photographer in 1991.

And in these photos, we no longer see the pregnancy line on Rihanna’s belly. Indeed, on his personal photos, we could see a brown line on her belly. Natural line that is created during a woman’s pregnancy.

The fans have the eye and write: “ Am I the only one who noticed that her pregnancy line was photoshopped? Indeed, we no longer see her! However, in the interview she gave to Vogue she proclaimed the acceptance of her body.

With this beautiful sentence: My body is doing amazing things right now and I refuse to be ashamed of it. » And it is true, throughout her pregnancy she did not hesitate to show her increasingly imposing baby bump.

proving that a pregnant woman does not have to hide. And doesn’t have to hide her body, which is no longer the same. We hope for the singer that her birth will go as planned!