Rihanna: «The solar ones? I thought they were for tourists ”and how her insecurities inspired Fenty Skin

Posted on
As a Barbadian girl, Rihanna she grew up thinking that “solar was a tourist thing”, unaccustomed to the tropical sun and not for those with dark skin, she confessed in an interview. Certainly the pop star was not the only one to have this belief. For a long time the bad information has led most to think that with black skin there is no need to protect themselves because if there is a lot of melanin and the risk of sunburn is very low. Moreover, for a good period of time only products suitable for more chair skin types that left anti-aesthetic white halos were available on the cosmetic market.

“Growing up on an island, you are exposed to the sun all day. And I always thought SPF was for tourists, especially not blacks, ”Rihanna told Yahoo! Enterteinment .. “I learned the hard way, because over time the sun wasn’t so kind to my skin that it wasn’t so resilient and I started to have hyperpigmentation in some parts of my body.”

In a meeting on Zoom with beauty editors to present her Fenty Skin skincare line, the star told Allure: «I’ve had skin problems at various times in my life. They were small challenges and I had to find the solution. It’s hard to figure out what’s right for your skin, ”said the star turned beauty guru. It is this awareness, that there are too many options out there when you know so little about your skin, that has led Rihanna to simplify the game, not just for herself but for everyone.

Fenty Skin at its inclusive skincare line, launched on July 31st, immediately sold like hot cakes, includes for now The Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, is a hybrid make-up remover that dissolves dirt and make-up without attacking the skin.
The Fat Water Pore-Refiner Toner half toner and half serum, with ingredients that brighten the skin (niacinamide, or vitamin B3, and Barbadian cherries). Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, a light moisturizer that simultaneously protects the skin from UV rays, with a texture that does not leave a gray and opaque halo.

