Rihanna, the youngest billionaire to create her own fortune

Rihanna has just been crowned youngest billionaire to have created from scratch his own wealth.

This ranking is that of the magazine Forbes. However, two years ago, this title had been awarded to Kylie Jenner. At the time, Forbes awarded him the title following the sale of a portion of his company Kylie Cosmetics. But a few months later, the youngest of the clan Kardashian Jenner was accused of not having revealed the exact figures relating to her fortune.

Since then, the singer and shrewd businesswoman Rihanna hits hard with his businesses. She therefore entered the prestigious list of new billionaires of the year in 2021.

The singer appeared at that time in the 1,729th rank of the annual list, which makes her the woman richest musician in the world. She also becomes the Barbados’ first billionaire.

Today, Forbes assess the fortune of Rihanna at 1.4 billion US dollars. To 34 years oldthe young mother owes her fortune to her many retail brands: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty. The magazine therefore awards her the title among the 100 richest women entrepreneurs, executives and artists in the United States.

Rihanna is in a class of its own. It is therefore not surprising that her native country, Barbados, promoted her as a national heroine.

In the meantime, if you’re wondering how much is worth today Kylie Jennershe has to settle for a net worth was only $900 million. And all this at 24 years old.