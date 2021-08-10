Rihanna to Kim Kardashian

This article by Kerry A. Dolan, Jen Wang and Chase Peterson-Withorn appeared on Forbes.com

Women continue to break barriers and climb new heights. With the aim of celebrating their successes, Forbes presents the seventh annual ranking of women self-made richest in America. The rise in the stock market and a flurry of IPOs have increased the fortunes of these 100 female entrepreneurs, executives and entertainment stars by 31% compared to last year. The total of their assets thus amounts to $118 billion.

In first place, for the fourth consecutive year, there is Diane Hendricks, who founded Abc, a roofing company, together with her husband Ken, who died in 2007. Forbes estimates that her fortune has reached 11 billion dollars: a figure that makes her the first woman self-made American to own assets in excess of 10 billion.

Rihanna, pop tycoon, is in 16th place and is now officially a billionaire. There is also her, therefore, among the 26 women on the list with ten-digit fortunes: a record. Other new billionaires this year include Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe and Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of the dating app Bumble: both have listed their companies on the stock exchange. Then there’s the fintech entrepreneur. Jenny Just, the founder of an insurance company Robyn Jones and the reality star – as well as cosmetics tycoon – Kim Kardashian West, whose fortune has risen thanks to the growth in value of Skims, his clothing brand.

In this year’s ranking, 15 new faces appear. The presence of some is due to IPOs, that of others to the growth of the stock market. The best known new name is undoubtedly Dolly Parton, which has added to its music catalog an apt investment in Dollywood, a theme park in his home state of Tennessee. The supermodel Cindy Crawford debuts in the rankings thanks to the success of its line of skin care products, Meaningful Beauty. Heather Hasson and Trina Spear they founded and manage Figs, a company of fashionable medical gowns that they brought to the stock exchange in May: they occupy, respectively, the 50th and 52nd position in the ranking. Caryn Seidman-Becker it bought airport security firm Clear Secure in 2010, when it was bankrupt, and listed it in June, with a valuation of $4.5 billion.

Two-thirds of the 100 women have founded or co-founded companies in areas ranging from solar energy (Lynn Jurich by SunRun, number 95) to online education (Rachel Carlson of Guild Education, number 61). 26 are CEOs, including the pioneer of healthcare Judy Faulkner by Epic Systems and Safra Catz of the software giant Oracle.

Women in the ranking are between the ages of 23 (Kylie Jenner) and the 95 (the life sciences entrepreneur Alice Schwartz). They live in 22 different U.S. states, although nearly half – 46 – reside in California. The assets are calculated on the basis of the share prices of July 2, 2021: much earlier, therefore, than the agreement – supported by Blackstone – with which Reese Witherspoon sold his production company Hello Sunshine. It is for this reason that Witherspoon, whose assets today are 400 million dollars, does not appear on the list. It should be noted that assets can change, even significantly, within a few days or weeks from the date we have taken as a reference. Anne Wojcicki’s assets, for example, were estimated at $1.1 billion at the beginning of July, but have recently dropped to $800 million.

