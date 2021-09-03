Rihanna today, what happened to the pop star

The photos of the pop star Rihanna are very popular on Instagram.

Born in Barbados in 1988, the pop star Rihanna (stage name of Robyn Rihanna Fenty), she became famous all over the world with her hit .

The first is Pon de replay: since that moment she has never stopped and has released 8 albums. There popstar boasts important collaborations with artists world famous, like Jay-Z. Among his songs more famous we remember Umbrella, Rude Boy, Diamonds, FourFiveSecond where he sang alongside Paul McCartney, but also Shut up and drive, Love the way you lie and Stay.

Rihanna today

For some time now Rihanna it is far from the spotlight. Between her turbulent love affairs and her constant weight changes, there has been a lot of talk about her in recent years. Now, however, his name circulates less. Sure, they continue to depopulate her photos in hot positions on Instagram, where it is followed by 98 million followers. One of his shots in topless (barely covered by one arm) wearing the new boxers from her lingerie collection.

Furthermore, Rihanna strongly supported Joe Biden’s candidacy for president of the United States: the singer cares about politics always. Lately she has dedicated herself body and soul to the self-promotion of her own brand and rapper A $ AP Rocky began a romantic relationship. On the musical front, at the moment he doesn’t seem to be working on new ones projects, while the film in which he took part, Guava Island, released on Amazon Prime.