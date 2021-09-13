Rihanna turns 33 and is still the coolest girl around

If you are among Rihanna’s 91 and a half million followers on Instagram, you probably wonder every now and then if there’s something the pop star can’t do. If you ask yourself, we will give you the answer: nothing. In addition to a hugely successful music career in recent years RiRi launched a fashion brand, Savage x Fenty, and make-up and skincare brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin who have distinguished themselves for having revolutionized the world of cosmetics, contributing, among the first, to orient it more and more towards inclusiveness.

Born in Barbados under a glitter star on February 20, 33 years ago, Rihanna immediately proved that she is a true chameleon. Think of a look, any one, any hair color, cut, hairstyle, any make-up and, above all, any shade of lipstick, even the most unlikely. She showed off everything, making every single detail always extremely chic. Because when it comes to attracting attention thanks to a blend of character, charisma and beauty, like Rihanna never has.

“It’s an open book. She’ll tell you what she doesn’t like, but she also wants to see how far you can go with her, ”explained Yusef Williams, her longtime hair stylist in a recent interview. The hairdresser also stated that the The pop star’s most successful red carpet hair looks were the most improvised ones. Like the one at the 2014 Met Gala, originally one chignon, then turned into a bustling one messy bun. As for make-up, «his conception has always been that of being able to become the fantastic girl everyone looks at with makeup», Declared Rihanna’s make-up artist since 2005, Mylah Morales. Well, so far it has succeeded.

Beauty guru 4.0, absolute trendsetter, even Rihanna has a beauty icon of reference, namely her mother Monica. “My whole concept of beauty comes from her. I’ve always been so intrigued by her. I wanted to dress like her, I wanted to look like her, fix my hair like her, do makeup like her. She worked as a sales clerk of beauty products and perfumes. So, I learned from the best, ”explained the singer to Vogue USA.

Absolute queen of style, gorgeous not only on the red carpet but also natural on Instagram, our favorite Bad Gal knows how to do things – and do them right. And of course we’re not just talking about hair and makeup (though for almost two decades it has been a staple in ours moodboard of beauty). Girls look to Rihanna for inspiration from all points of view.

