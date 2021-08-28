News

Rihanna, unbridled passion for a Serie A team: fans in a frenzy

The singer Rihanna is at the center of the charts and with her songs depopulated all over the world: her passion for music crosses the melodic boundaries and reaches up to Serie A.

Rihanna Juventus
Rihanna has a passion for a Serie A team (Getty Images)

Rihanna has in the meantime been indicated by Forbes, famous economics magazine, as the richest singer in the world. The artist would have assets of 1.7 billion dollars which correspond to approximately 1.4 billion euros.

But it must be said that Rihanna’s passions surpass music and also touch the football. The singer does not disdain the most followed sport in the world and has a team in particular that she dotes on: once she was even immortalized at Stadium.

Read also – Juventus-Dybala, turning point on the renewal: the decision with the player's agent

Rihanna’s passion for football

Rihanna Juve
Rihanna supports Juve (Getty Images)

Rihanna cheering Juventus and he always points this out with great pleasure. The singer was in 2019 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to closely follow a match of the Heart team during a match of Champions League against Atletico Madrid. A personalized shirt with the number 20 on the shoulders and the writing Rirì on the upper back.

On that occasion with Rihanna there was also the brother minor Rorrey to attend the European level meeting. The match saw Juve triumph and the singer rejoicing for the success of the bianconeri. The artist came to Turin thanks to the invitation of her friend Paulo Dybala, among other things, the author of the goal. An acquaintance, the one between the player and the singer, which started in 2016 after a concert.

The same player gave her his number 21 jersey complete with autograph and dedication on the back. Obviously there was no lack of sharing the image on social and the many comments from users.

