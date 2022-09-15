Rihanna unfolds her recital – Journal Paysan Breton

Le Febvrier breeding presented exceptional young animals. Rihanna is crowned Grand Champion, her reserve is Perennial.

Twenty-eight females presented themselves to participate in the interregional competition of the Montbéliarde breed, this Tuesday. Samuel Duclos, originally from Haute-Savoie, was called to judge the milkmaids. “We are 9 partners, soon to be 10. Our 145 cows are milked by robot, we produce 1.6 million liters of milk, which is used for processing Savoie cheeses: tomme, emmental and raclette. The farm has 300 ha of temporary grassland, we have a drying barn. The 70 ha of corn are consumed either as cob corn or as crushed grains,” he explains. The family farm also raises 70 suckler cows and 45 beef calves, as well as 100 pigs and 15,000 meat poultry.

From the start of the competition, Rihanna (Nestra x Jamical JB), from Gaec Le Febvrier, Forges-de-Lanouée (56), caught the eye of the Savoyard with “his superb ligament and his very good top”. The female wins the section title of females in 1st lactation calved before 30 months. She is also crowned Best youngster, “she is an animal that breathes youth”, her reserve is none other than Pérenne, another Montbéliarde from the Le Febvrier breeding. The best young udder is disputed between 6 competitors, but it is Panini who has the favors of the judge for “its strong suspensory ligament, the rear width of the udder and its texture”.

Longevity records

The breed originating from the Jura counts in its numbers 18% of animals which have more than 5 lactations to their credit. Better still, 7,500 cows had 8 or more calves in France. In 2021, around a hundred Montbéliardes had each produced more than 100,000 kg of milk in their entire career… kg of milk. She immediately won the title of Adult Champion, for “her movement, but above all the quality of conservation of her udder”.

At the end of the competition, Samuel Duclos chose Rihanna as Grand Champion, “she’s a cow in the making, she has everything to continue, all the guarantees”, he concludes. Perhaps the beauty of the day will be present at the next national competition, at the end of March 2023, in La Roche-sur-Foron (74).