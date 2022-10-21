Rihanna unveils her new line of sportswear Savage x Fenty!

Rihanna opens her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand to the sports world with a powerful and daring collection.

In less than a month, Rihanna will then reveal the film of her new fashion show broadcast on Prime Video. Among the outfits highlighted, these latest creations for sport could be part of the show. MCE explains everything from A to Z!

Rihanna teases her new Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna announced on Sunday September 25 that she would be doing halftime Super Bowl 2023. Very quickly, the info made the rounds of the Web! And for good reason, it is a passage very requested by the artists because there is no greater spotlight than this one.

After her highly publicized pregnancy, the star is preparing her big musical comeback. Rihanna was already set to release her new album long before she found out she was pregnant. In effect, she had even declared that her new musical project would be unprecedented.

So instead of releasing her new album, supposedly called R9, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with A$AP Rocky. This was the news of this January 31, 2021.

In order to put all the chances on his side for his big comeback, Rihanna therefore preferred to take a musical break. Although during this period she appeared in the clip of her darling A$AP Rocky, DMB, in which the couple are getting married.

His personal life is going really well, as is his professional life. So much so that she revealed last week, October 14, 2022, the trailer for his upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show.

By the way in this teaser, we would hear the voice of Rihanna. Is it her models or the voice of another singer. In any case, fans are sure that their star will reveal excerpts from his new album during the Savage x Fenty Volume 4 fashion show on Prime Video.

If so, the star will begin her return to stores before her 2023 Superbowl. It’s hard to know with Rihanna, because it is always full of surprises. MCE TV tells you more!

A new special collection for sports

Rihanna is chaining the good news right now. It looks like she recorded two songs for Black Panther 2.

Moreover, the Marvel film will be released in French cinemas. Something to delight the fans!

If nothing has been confirmed for Black Panther 2, Rihanna validates the rumors or not via her Instagram account. Like this week, where she just posted this video where we see women in sportswear.

Very quickly, the link was made! For the simple and good reason that last week she announced the imminent arrival of her new parade and there, she revealed the first pieces of Savage x Fenty Sport.

the sportwear is a style of clothing very specific to Rihanna. Yes, she loves to put on a nice Balenciaga jogging with an American cap when it suits her.

So this idea came to her when she was waiting his son, whose name remains unknown. “I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport » explains Rihanna in an interview with Vogue.

The singer leads this project with Adam Selman, a fashion professional. ” We wanted to create something unique and bold that can speak to customers, but also open up a whole new realm of possibilities for us. “So detailed the designer to Vogue magazine.

Photo credit :

Diggzy/Splash News/ABACA