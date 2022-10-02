Rihanna very glamorous in velvet and large necklace: the singer caused a sensation in Los Angeles

This Friday, September 30, while Fashion Week continues to make the beautiful days of Paris until Tuesday, October 4, Rihanna offered her own fashion show. The 34-year-old young woman was out at the restaurant at night Giorgio Baldi from Santa Monica, California. A place she knows well for having already frequented it several times. A$AP Rocky’s girlfriend looked very glamorous wearing a sumptuous black velvet dress with a matching clutch. All completed by earings, a large silver necklace and beautiful black hair. An absolutely dark Rihanna!

During his appearances at Giorgio BaldiRihanna often appeared with unusual looks, including during pregnancy. Last March, she appeared with a leather jacket revealing her round belly in the air. All accompanied by a silver bra, mini leather shorts signed Alexander Wang and high heeled thigh boots signed Amina Muaddi. Last April, still pregnant, the young woman appeared at the restaurant with a flashy pink dress with thin straps and a plunging neckline.

Rihanna soon to be back on stage

After having put her musical career on hold following her pregnancy and the birth of a son last May and whose first name remains unknown, Rihanna is preparing to return to the stage. Indeed according to Apple Music, the interpreter of don’t stop the music will animate Super Bowl 2023 halftime which will be held on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. “IT’S GONE. Rihanna will take the stage for 12.2.23”tweeted the platform with a photo showing a tattooed hand holding an American football.