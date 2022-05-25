Rihanna: very pregnant, she puts a cut in her hand

Overjoyed to soon welcome her first child, Rihanna has been multiplying the photographs of her pregnancy since the announcement of the happy event at the end of January. The star did it again this weekend and created a surprise by posing a cut in her hand.

While the entrepreneur unveiled an ever rounder belly on Saturday, during a video promoting a cosmetic developed by her brand Fenty, the interpreter of “Umbrella” put herself in scene a towel tied on the head, cucumbers on the eyes and a cup in the hand.

What raise some questions from Internet users. “Does she drink alcohol?”, “What’s in her cup?”, can we read among other reactions to this new publication, accompanied by a most original soundtrack, explaining the relaxing benefits of serial killer documentaries for certain women.

To relax and take care of herself, Rihanna seems, for her part, to bet on her own care. She also does not give in to the luxury of drinking a glass of champagne, since it is Ginger ale, a sparkling non-alcoholic drink, that she pours into her cup, as evidenced by the video.

“Before you start, it’s Ginger ale”, has also seen fit to point out a user.

An imminent birth?

This new video and the certainly very rounded belly of Rihanna also confirms the progress of her pregnancy. The star, who in mid-March told Elle USA to be in her third trimester, should indeed soon give birth.

At 34, the artist could give birth to her first child, from her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, this month. The couple have been together since December 2020.