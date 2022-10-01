Rihanna, victim of post-pregnancy body shaming (and she’s not the only one)

Became a mother last spring, Rihanna has since changed her clothing habits, which is not to the taste of some, who believe that she should think about losing her pregnancy pounds… Alas, Rihanna is not the only one young mother to suffer criticism concerning her body!

” But what am I getting involved in? “, could we retort to all those who comment and criticize the body of Rihanna! The star gave birth to her first child on May 13 and, since then, some Internet users have not been shy to share their disparaging remarks about his weight. Since becoming a mother, Rihanna has favored loose and comfortable outfits. Accustomed to a sexy image of the singer, many do not see this new look very favorably. Especially since, during her pregnancy, Rihanna had a lot of fun with her clothes, highlighting her rounded belly, often bare, or simply adorned with jewelry and other chains.

" Where's the sexy Rihanna showing off her pregnancy? », « Why doesn't she take…

