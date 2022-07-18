Rihanna was in Paris for the A$AP Rocky concert

His companion A$AP Rocky was one of the headliners of the Lollapalooza festival.

Photo credit: Antho Divito

The Lollapalooza festival was held on July 16 and 17 in Paris and among the headliners of the big event, A$AP Rocky accompanied for the occasion by his girlfriend and young mother, Rihanna. For the occasion, Rihanna came to support the rapper from Harlem and father of her son born on May 13 in Los Angeles, as shown in a video where we see the singer and businesswoman behind the scenes of the festival. The new dad performed as part of the Lolapalooza which had settled in the heart of the Hipprodrome de Longchamp in the French capital. This passage in France follows a series of performances for the rapper who has chained the scenes of several festivals such as the Ardentes in Belgium or the Rolling Loud Festival in Portugal.

The Barbadian singer, who appeared in Forbes’ latest ranking as the youngest “self-made” billionaire in the United States, appeared dressed in an oversized sweatshirt and three-stripe leggings backstage at the show. by A$AP Rocky. This is also one of the rare appearances of Rihanna since her delivery, the latest being that at the Wireless Festival in London during which A$AP Rocky performed in headliner alongside Cardi B, Tyler The Creator or even Doja Cat.

