Rihanna Wears All-Black Outfit for Rare Post-Baby Appearance: Photo

You can never go wrong with an all-black outfit. Rihanna seems to be sticking with this style hack when it comes to her post-baby style.

This week, the hitmaker, 34, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, attended the Mexican Geniuses exhibition at Dock X in London, wearing baggy black jeans and a baggy top embellished with lace. On her feet, the “What’s My Name” singer wore sneakers from Wales Bonner’s collaboration with Adidas Originals. Rihanna also showed off her new mommy glow, glamming her face with blue eyeshadow and sheer lip gloss. She accessorized with a chain necklace and chunky rings.

The official Mexican Geniuses Instagram account posted a carousel of images of Rihanna taken during her visit, captioning the July 13 post: “We found love in an artistic place.

“Last night @badgalriri visited the @themexicangeniuses exhibition in #London and met (virtually, at least) one of her idols, #FridaKahlo. We SHOUT INTERNALLY, 🤯,” the post read.

The outing comes after the Grammy winner made her first public appearance since giving birth earlier this month.

The “Consideration” singer attended GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival at London’s Crystal Palace Park to support her beau. Rocky, 33, headlined opening night on July 1. Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown was a special guest artist. Kid Laroi, Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver also took the stage.

Rihanna wore a black feathered bomber jacket from Prada to the event with black leggings, and the look was completed with hoop earrings and a choker necklace. The Ocean 8 The star’s new wardrobe is a stark departure from the daring ensembles she wore throughout her pregnancy. The singer showcased several belly-exposing looks that came in vibrant colors, rich textures, and fun patterns.

At the festival, Rihanna was spotted blowing her love a kiss from the audience as security escorted her through the crowd. After the show, they went to Star Fade Barber’s so Rocky could get his hair cut.

Rihanna and the “Everyday” rapper have welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles, We Weekly confirmed on May 13. A source said exclusively We shortly after Rihanna gave birth, her relationship with Rocky was stronger than ever. “Their love for each other has not changed. Rihanna is always backing him no matter what,” the insider said in June.

The couple were first linked in late 2019, but they are keeping details of their personal lives private. Rocky didn’t even confirm their romance until May 2021 (when he said Rihanna was “The One”), and they didn’t share their pregnancy news until the Fenty Beauty founder was over. halfway through her pregnancy in January. Another source explained that the couple would also not release their son’s name just yet.

