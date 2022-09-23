Rihanna wears skin-tight white tank top for night out in NYC: pics

Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna had stepped out in New York at 3 a.m. when she wore a skintight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a fur jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit as her long hair was loose and wavy.

Rihanna’s white ribbed tank top was cropped and featured a scoop neckline which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged black sweatpants that had white stripes down the sides. Above her tank top, she wore a fluffy black and white fur jacket that she chose to leave open.

She accessorized her look with a black and white fitted hat, black rectangular sunglasses, sneakers, a layered diamond choker necklace and a neon yellow leather Fendi handbag. As for her glam, she had her hair let loose in waves while a glossy dark brown lip tied her look together.

Rihanna has been out lately and her outfits just keep getting better. The singer had just stepped out two days ago, dressed in a pair of high-waisted wide-leg black Mugler Black jeans with an oversized yellow three-quarter length zip-up shirt that read “Mecca” on the front. She accessorized with a colorful Dior Adiorable saddle bag and a pair of Saint Laurent La 16 mules in smooth leather and mink.

In addition to these looks, she stepped out in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, when she wore a pair of Savage x Fenty Xssential Rolled Cuff Joggers in Black with a low-cut Savage x Fenty Rib Xssentials tank top. Along with her tank top, she wore a black Mercedes-Benz hoodie and she tied her look together with crystal-embellished Balenciaga Dynasty sunglasses, a Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs shoulder bag with rhinestones, a pair of Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force Sneakers and a Briony Raymond antique diamond necklace.