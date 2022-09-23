Entertainment

Rihanna wears skin-tight white tank top for night out in NYC: pics

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 43 1 minute read

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna looks stylish in yellow as she steps out for dinner at Nobu Downtown. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Images Containing Children , please Pixelate face before posting*
**SET NOW NON-EXCLUSIVE** Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go out for dinner in New York, NY, USA. Pictured: ASAP Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL5332143 120822 NON EXCLUSIVE Photo by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: + 49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Global Rights
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna had stepped out in New York at 3 a.m. when she wore a skintight white cropped tank top with super baggy black sweatpants and a fur jacket. The 34-year-old left her hotel looking super stylish in her outfit as her long hair was loose and wavy.

Rihanna
Rihanna was out in New York at 3 a.m. when she wore a skintight white tank top with baggy black sweatpants, a black and white fur coat, hat, sunglasses and a neon yellow Fendi handbag . (WavyPeter/SplashNews.com)

Rihanna’s white ribbed tank top was cropped and featured a scoop neckline which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged black sweatpants that had white stripes down the sides. Above her tank top, she wore a fluffy black and white fur jacket that she chose to leave open.

She accessorized her look with a black and white fitted hat, black rectangular sunglasses, sneakers, a layered diamond choker necklace and a neon yellow leather Fendi handbag. As for her glam, she had her hair let loose in waves while a glossy dark brown lip tied her look together.

Rihanna has been out lately and her outfits just keep getting better. The singer had just stepped out two days ago, dressed in a pair of high-waisted wide-leg black Mugler Black jeans with an oversized yellow three-quarter length zip-up shirt that read “Mecca” on the front. She accessorized with a colorful Dior Adiorable saddle bag and a pair of Saint Laurent La 16 mules in smooth leather and mink.

In addition to these looks, she stepped out in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, when she wore a pair of Savage x Fenty Xssential Rolled Cuff Joggers in Black with a low-cut Savage x Fenty Rib Xssentials tank top. Along with her tank top, she wore a black Mercedes-Benz hoodie and she tied her look together with crystal-embellished Balenciaga Dynasty sunglasses, a Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs shoulder bag with rhinestones, a pair of Nike x Ambush Air Adjust Force Sneakers and a Briony Raymond antique diamond necklace.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 43 1 minute read

Related Articles

From Olivia Wilde’s stumble to the arrival of Ana de Armas’ dogs: the most… more moments of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival

9 mins ago

Breaking: Dolce & Gabbana signs a show curated by Kim Kardashian

11 mins ago

3 fabulous series that show a dystopian reality as terrifying as Gilead

21 mins ago

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have some baby-free love time!

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button