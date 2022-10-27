Rihanna wears the star jeans of the fall

Rihanna is on all fronts! After giving birth to her first child, the star will return to the music scene after putting the song aside for the past few years during the highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023 An event that she is already preparing, evidenced by her appearance in the streets of Los Angeles on October 9, going to the studio to prepare for her performance.

How Rihanna appropriates the baggy trend?

Diesel – D-Sire baggy straight jeans 007f6

Available in gray denim, the star jeans of the fall are designed Diesel by Glenn Martens ! And it’s not Rihanna who will say otherwise. The singer associated this fashion hit with a vintage jersey, the essential bag Balaclava of Balenciaga enhanced with crystals, a pair of futuristic glasses and vintage Dior jewelry from the 90’s/00’s collections. At the crossroads of the sportswear look and the party girl silhouette, Rihanna still has everything good when it comes to fashion.

