Rihanna welcomed her first child after a confident pregnancy

Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first baby, several specialized American media revealed on Thursday, after a pregnancy during which the singer shook up the codes of fashion for pregnant women.

The “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” singer, who has also successfully ventured into fashion, gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The 34-year-old star did not come to the Metropolitan Museum of Art gala on May 2, an unmissable event for many fashion and entertainment celebrities, where she has an open table.

People Magazine confirmed the birth, citing a source close to the couple. The source says they’re home with the baby and “Rihanna is fine.” “They’re very excited about being parents,” she continued.

No representative of the couple could respond to AFP for confirmation of the happy event.

No other details, including the child’s name, have been made public.

Rihanna has maintained the mystery for years about the release of her next album. His last opus dates from 2016.

Meanwhile, the Barbadian, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has become a billionaire, using the fame gained from her music to launch lingerie, makeup and fashion brands.

The couple had formalized their relationship in 2021, after years of persistent rumors.

And they had announced expecting a child in January through glamorous images under the snow in Harlem, a district of New York. Rihanna wore a long pink jacket with an unbuttoned bottom, accompanied by a long necklace of jewels over her bare midriff.

– Paparazzi frenzy –

Since then, Rihanna has caused frenzy among the paparazzi and admiration in the fashion world, appearing in public with skimpy outfits that show off her growing belly.

The artist and entrepreneur embraced her changing body with jewelry, sequined bras and short miniskirts.

“She changed something profound in fashion — single-handedly rewriting the rules of maternity outfits,” Vogue magazine wrote, featuring Rihanna on the cover of its May issue.

“I hope we’ve been able to redefine what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” the artist told the magazine.

“My body is doing amazing things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of it.”

Rihanna is not the first American celebrity to highlight her rounded belly: Demi Moore posed naked and pregnant for the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991, an image that was more than surprising at the time.

Since then, Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford, or even Serena Williams have all posed for resplendent portraits during their pregnancy. Superstar Beyoncé also announced that she was expecting her twins with a well-researched Instagram post, filled with artistic references like Botticelli’s Venus.

But Rihanna’s appearances in suggestive outfits have been far less calculated and far more frequent, hinting at an expression of pregnancy that goes beyond a magazine cover to a daily celebration of the self.

“When women get pregnant, society tends to make it seem like you’re hiding, hiding your sexy side,” she told Refinery29 in February.

“I don’t believe this bullshit,” she continued.

“So I’m trying things that I might not have trusted to try before I was pregnant.”