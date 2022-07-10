Rihanna: why has she still not publicly presented her son?

Since giving birth, Rihanna has been discreet. The star has still not wanted to present his son to his fans.

While Rihanna gave birth to her first child on May 13, the singer still did not want to introduce him to the world. Why does the singer not want to reveal the face of her son? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna is America’s youngest billionaire

There are always so many of you to follow news about Rihanna. For good reason… The 34-year-old star fascinates. A true legend, the singer is an accomplished woman.

Businesswoman, talented artist, mother and recently the youngest billionaire to have built her fortune without anyone’s help. A beautiful course which proves that the pretty brunette is one of the most influential celebrities in the world.

If Kylie Jenner had had the chance to obtain this title, Kim Kardashian’s sister unfortunately had the crown stolen by Asap Rocky’s companion.

Forbes magazine is formal. Rihanna is now number one in this domain. And this, with 1.4 billion dollars. Just that !

Entrepreneur, the interpreter of the title “Diamonds” has not been idle. Today, she is at the head of many businesses. In addition to his career in music, it is also thanks to his company, Fenty Cosmetics that the star has succeeded.

But that’s not all ! In addition to beauty products, the young mother also launched an underwear brand called Savage x Fenty.

A model in this area. Among the other celebrities present in the top 50 of the richest personalities, Oprah Winfrey obtained the 10th place.

For her part, Kim Kardashian climbed to 16th place. As for Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan is now in 41st position. The reason ? “His business is valued at $600 million according to Forbes”reports the 20 minutes. Rihanna is therefore in the lead. MCE TV tells you more about the star!

The singer does not wish to present her son

So you will understand, Rihanna has everything to be happy. A colossal fortune, a loving darling and now a baby. Eh yes ! The young woman has just given birth to her first child.

It was on May 13 that the singer gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. A son she doesn’t seem to want to introduce to her audience.

Recently interviewed by HollywoodLife, a source close to the couple revealed the reason why the pretty brunette did not no intention of revealing the face of her little one little one.

“Rihanna isn’t quite ready to introduce her baby to the world just yet. He is still very young and she is still managing the transition to motherhood. Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby and she only lets a select group of close friends and family meet him”confided the source before adding:

“With few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been one to share much of her personal life on social media. She learns and takes each day as it comes, but is dedicated to being the best mother possible. This is the most important moment of her life and she takes it very seriously. » To be continued…