Rihanna: why the star did not go to the 2022 Emmy Awards?

On September 12, 2022, the 2022 Emmy Awards took place. But a star was missing, it was Rihanna.

Despite Savage X Fenty’s two nominations, Rihanna was not present at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Here’s why. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

The 2022 Emmy Awards have taken place

On the night of September 12 to September 13, 2022, the 2022 Emmys took place. Thus, unlike Rihanna, many stars attended and many films and series have received their Emmy.

This is the case of Zendaya, for example. Indeed, the young woman was crowned Best Actress in a Drama Series. And this, for his role as Rue in Euphoria.

As a reminder, this is the second time she has received an Emmy for this role. Moreover, it makes her the actress the youngest to have four nominations.

That said, this is the series Squid Game who made an impression on September 13, 2022. Indeed, its main actor, Lee Jung-jae, also received his Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series.

It therefore becomes the first actor performing in a language other than English to receive such an award. It’s high class!

Despite all of this, fans noticed one star was missing. And this, while his brand had received several nominations. This is Rihanna.

Indeed, despite Savage X Fenty receiving two Emmy nominations, Rihanna didn’t show the tip of her nose. And for simple reasons. MCE TV tells you more!

We won a mf EMMY!! 🏆⁣

And it’s like Muva KNEW it would happen 😏 Congrats to #ParrisGoebel for the sickest choreo & to the insanely talented team behind the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW FLIGHT. 3⁣!

Now, we celebrate 🍾🥂⁣#IYKYKsavageX #Emmys @Rihanna @PrimeVideo @AmazonStudios pic.twitter.com/HCWbSVAeVG — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) September 4, 2022

Rihanna to absent subscribers

The Emmy Awards ceremony does not only reward the actors. In effect, the category “Best Choreography for a Variety Show” was in competition too.

Thereby, Savage X Fenty show volume 3, namely Rihanna’s brand, received two nominations. One in the category mentioned above and another in the “Best Super Bowl Production Design”.

Of these two nominations, Rihanna’s fashion show was even crowned in one of them. She therefore won the Emmy Award for Best Choreography in a Variety Show.

Despite this, Rihanna was not present at the show. And this for many reasons. First of all, it was not her who was nominated but her brand. That makes his absence a little less surprising.

Furthermore, the categories for which the Savage X Fenty show was named had already been announced at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 3. Rihanna didn’t need to be at the September 13, 2022 Emmy Awards.

Finally, it should be remembered that Rihanna just had her first child with Asap Rocky. Her baby boy is only four months oldso it’s hard to leave it alone.

so here’s the three good reasons why Rihanna was not present at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Either way, she can be proud of her award-winning Savage X Fenty show.

Photo credit :

WavyPeter / Splash News / ABACA