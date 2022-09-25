Rihanna will be the Super Bowl LVII halftime star and make her big musical comeback

Last week, a rumor claiming that Taylor Swift would be the guest artist during the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show was circulating all over the web. Unfortunately for the singer’s fans, the latter quickly denied the rumor, wishing to complete the re-recording of her albums under her own record label.

On Sunday, the official announcement of the star who will be responsible for the prestigious and flamboyant halftime show of the sporting event of the year was finally announced.

It’s about the singer who is a new mother, Rihanna. It is indeed this great international star who will fulfill the ambitious mandate and who will certainly impress his fans.

The businesswoman who is behind no less than thirty major radio hits confirmed the news on her Instagram account by posting a photo of her hand holding a soccer ball.

Obviously, the web was quickly carried away and at the time of writing these lines, the news is already making the rounds of the planet.

Fans of the singer will therefore be able to see their idol reconnect with music, after several years of absence from the scene. Recall that Rihanna has spent the last few years working on a clothing line that now enjoys immense worldwide success.

Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona, in February 2023.

