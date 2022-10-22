Rihanna will perform two songs from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

According to the latest news, we will probably hear the voice of Rihanna on the soundtrack of the next Black Panther. Fans of the singer are impatient to discover what this new collaboration will give.

The soundtrack will arrive via Marvel/Disney and Def Jam/Westbury Road

According HitsDailyDoublethe new mom will have to lend her vocal talents to the film Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverafter that of 2018which was accompanied by original music inspired by Kendrick Lamar. News says the soundtrack will arrive via Marvel/Disney and Def Jam/Westbury Roadthe first credit coming from the involvement of Rih in the project.

Moreover, there is less than a month left before the release of Black Panther 2, the November 11thand fans have already expressed their concerns about what the cinematic universe will be like without Chadick Boseman. However, the music update has made fans of Marvel can’t wait to see what the director Ryan Coogler their reserve.

However, it is important to note that the collaboration of Rihanna has not been officially confirmed, but we should have certainty in a few days. For the moment, we are still guaranteed to see her on stage during the halftime show of the Super Bowl in 2023.

To this end, the interpreter of “Rude Boy” officially confirmed the news on his Instagram page. Apparently, a special guest could join her, including Kanye West, who made it known on his Story. On the other hand, others speculate that it may be A$AP Rocky who will share this incredible moment with her.