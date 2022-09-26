Rihanna will return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime

Good news for fans. Next February, superstar Rihanna to host the always-spectacular Super Bowl halftime concert. “IT’S ON” (“Let’s go!”), tweeted Apple Music, the main sponsor of this show with massive audiences and immense financial impact.

The singer the singer of Umbrella and Diamonds posted a photo on his social media showing his tattooed hand holding an American football. She will therefore sing well during halftime of the final of the American football championship, the event most watched on television in the United States. The snap was picked up by the NFL American Football League.

For several years, the singer from Barbados has put music aside, at least publicly, to devote herself in particular to her cosmetics brand “Fenty”. She will succeed Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem. These legends of rap had, during the “halftime show” last February, chained the essential titles during an impeccably choreographed show.

The biggest stars on the Super Bowl stage

The last final of the American football championship, won by the Rams against the Bengals, had attracted an average some 112.3 million viewers (television and streaming), according to NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, its broadcaster.

The big halftime concert has been produced since 2019 by the group Roc Nation, founded by New York rapper and now wealthy businessman Jay-Z. Apple Music for its part announced in September that it was becoming the main sponsor of the concert, ousting Pepsi – and paying 50 million dollars for it, according to the press.

In 2021, Canadian artist The Weeknd hosted the halftime show, after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020. The biggest stars took the stage during the Super Bowl, like Michael Jackson, U2 or Madonna. The event also had its scandal when, in 2004, a bare breast of Janet Jackson appeared on the screen after a too vigorous gesture from her partner on stage Justin Timberlake.

