Rihanna will teaser her new album during her Savage x Fenty fashion show?

Will Rihanna use new tracks from her new album for her Savage x Fenty season 4 show?

Following her Instagram post, fans are wondering if Rihanna will use her Savage x Fenty show to teaser the release of her upcoming album. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Rihanna back on stage

Since September 25, 2022, the news has fallen. Rihanna will perform the halftime show for America’s most watched sports competition, namely the Super Bowl. She will therefore be on stage in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023.

It therefore succeeds Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem who made the show at the Super Bowl 2022. A show that made an impression.

Anyway, this concert therefore marks the return of the singer on stage. As a reminder, Rihanna hasn’t released an album since. Antiin 2016 and therefore has not played concerts since that date.

That said, this announcement has revived the many rumors concerning his ninth album studio that fans are looking forward to. And who says new album, also says tour.

This is how the rumor that Rihanna prepares a stadium tour in 2023 was born. If it’s more than likely, it is not confirmed for the moment.

But then what about this album? Well for many fans, Rihanna should say more about the latter in her next show for Savage x Fenty.

And it all comes from the announcement video posted by the singer on her Instagram. In effect, inside we hear Rihanna’s voice on a brand new tune. MCE TV tells you more!

The Savage x Fenty fashion show could tease the next album?

For those who missed the info, the next Savage x Fenty lingerie show will take place on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 on Prime Video. Fans therefore expect star guests, incredible outfits and memorable choreography.

Moreover, it is Rihanna, herself, who announced the arrival of this parade with a video on Instagram. A video in which she sways in some of the pieces from the new collection by Savage x Fenty.

But if the sets are very pretty, it was not them that caught the attention of fans. Indeed, what marked its subscribers, this is the music of this video as well as that of his last post.

And for good reason, in these two videos, you can clearly hear Rihanna’s voice on a new melody. Could these be models of his next upcoming project ?

This is the question everyone is asking. Whatever, the common point between his last two videos is the Savage x Fenty fashion show season 4.

So will the singer take advantage of this parade broadcast on Prime Video to teaser his next album ? Or even listen to some excerpts? See you on November 9, 2022 on the platform to find out more.

