Rihanna with a completely swollen face: the beaten up superstar…

Rihanna is happier than ever. Accomplished businesswoman, fulfilled mother, fulfilled companion, the interpreter of the title “Don’t Stop the Music” has everything to be happy. But if the star today leads a dream life, the latter has gone through difficult times in the past. On February 8, 2009, Chris Brown, her companion at the time, had savagely beaten her after the Grammy Awards evening before leaving her, her face swollen, on the side of the road. A trauma for the Barbadian singer.

Following this episode of domestic violence, the artist would have affirmed that he would have acted in this way because of the ” jealousy sickly of his girlfriend. According to him, she would have seen an SMS from one of her former companions on her darling’s phone. A betrayal for the pretty brunette who would have started screaming. In any case, this is what Chris Brown assured in the documentary “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life”.

“I beat him up and his lip split open”

” She threw the phone away and started saying ‘I hate you etc’ and hitting me. We were in a little Lamborghini and she was fighting with me. As I recall, she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her. With a clenched fist, I punched him and his lip parted. When I saw that, I was shocked, I thought, ‘Damn, why did I hit her like that?’ At that moment, she spat in my face, it was blood and it pissed me off even more. It was a real fight in the car while we were driving. She grabbed my balls and at that moment I bit her arm, while driving “, he had said before adding: “ I won’t hit a woman like that again, I felt like a fucking freak “. Unfortunately, the singer’s regrets did not prevent him from starting over… For her part, Rihanna managed to rebuild herself. She spins today the perfect love in the arms of ASAP Rocky with whom she had a little boy.

