Rihanna with super-open top in the center: how wonderful!

New photo on Instagram for the American singer Rihanna: in the shot she enjoys some sun wearing a kaftan that shows her décolleté.

rihanna new instagram photo a $ ap rocky
Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna (Getty Images)

Rihanna is one of the most famous singers of the decade. Since its debut with Pon De Replay, dated 2005, the Barbadian singer received rave reviews until she consolidated her fame as a world celebrity. In addition to her musical career, the 32-year-old – who now lives in the USA – has successfully started a brand of make-up products. The main feature of Fenty Beauty it is the inclusiveness towards all skin tones: only the foundation counts well 50 shades.

Such a great success obviously brings with it numerous pages created by fans to share the best photos of your favorite celebrity. The social accounts dedicated to Rihanna are really numerous, and often publish photos taken by other fans or by the paparazzi and not directly by the singer. One of these portrays the singer on vacation, enjoying the sun wearing a kaftan of semi-transparent fabric.

The neckline of the sundress, together with the costume very tight, it showcases the generous décolleté of the 32-year-old native of Barbados. Also for this reason, fans have filled the photo with likes, making it exceed 2000 likes in about two hours.

Rihanna, Christmas in Barbados with A $ AP Rocky

The love life of Rihanna went through very hard times. In fact, in 2009 the singer denounced her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who had beaten her under the influence of drugs. Over the years, however, the singer has overcome the matter, establishing herself as a perfectly autonomous person and independent. This has allowed her to live numerous romantic relationships, without being satisfied with the first comer.

For some months now, rumors about a relationship between her and the rapper have been growing louder A $ AP Rocky, his friend and collaborator for many years. The American tabloid site TMZ confirmed the relationship between the two, publishing a shot that portrays them together in the boat at Barbados. The photo would also confirm that the two spent Christmas together: sources close to the couple describe them as already inseparable.


