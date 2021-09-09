Rihanna withdraws from the lawsuit against her father

Rihanna hasn’t officially returned to being talked about in music yet, even though it’s been five years since Anti, his latest studio album. Certainly, however, the pop star has built an empire with her lingerie (Savage x Fenty) and cosmetics (Fenty Beauty) lines. Now that his surname has also become a global brand known to all, someone has seen fit to use it in their favor.

As reported by Radar Online and Pitchfork, exactly Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, and his business partner Moses Joktan Perkins had abused this name by setting up a company called Fenty Entertainment. An easy link to the pop star that his father tried to use to increase the value of his company. Like? Entertaining commercial relations by exploiting the singer’s name without authorization.

The lawsuit was initially dismissed in 2019 and the case would be tried on September 22. Rihanna, however, recently made it known that she had laid down her weapons, withdrawing from the legal conflict a few weeks before the start of the hearings.

Who knows, maybe, the star of Umbrella she is currently too busy managing her wealth, having become the richest female artist in the world, or she is simply enjoying her romance with A $ ap Rocky. Or again (if the rumors are true) he might want to focus on working on a new album, the long-awaited one R9. All activities that do not leave much free time to deal with legal issues as well. We hope that some news on the musical front will arrive like a bolt from the blue. If all this happens by 2021, certainly Drake and Kanye West could be blown away.