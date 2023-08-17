Rihanna wore a stunning Jacob & Co outfit at the LV show. GQ

For Pharrell Williams’ debut as artistic director of the Louis Vuitton men’s line, there was no shortage of stars: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Lewis Hamilton and other celebrities took part in the interpreter’s call for “Happy”. And while Jay-Z fulfilled the dreams of the public – who had come to enjoy the opening show of Paris Fashion Week 2023 – by performing a short concert on the catwalk, Rihanna also wowed the guests and once again – became – to the envy of watch collectors.

Only one step from watch making to jewelry making

Pregnant with her second child, the 35-year-old singer appeared front row at the Louis Vuitton show with her partner A$AP Rocky, showing him baby bumpalso a business woman Rihanna He showed off a watch in a special way, as the “Umbrella” performer had it tied around his neck as if it were some kind of choker.

Only Rihanna can wear such a watch!Etiquette

Of course, being an avid lover of horoscope science, Rihanna He didn’t choose any watch. By whom is the part in question constructed? Jacob & Company, a brand with which he has had a special relationship for over ten years. In fact, at the Super Bowl 2023 in February, the Barbadian singer wore a Jacob & Co. dress studded with 323 diamonds on her wrist. However, this time, they have decided to go even further with 338 diamonds in the model Magnificent Flying Tourbillon,

This manually wound timepiece with a power reserve of 42 hours is set with 338 brilliant-cut diamonds. just the crown of this Jacob & Company Magnificent Flying Tourbillon The 47mm watch is encrusted with 14 baguette-cut diamonds, while the hands are hand blued. Undoubtedly the workmanship of this watch is worthy of a goldsmith, which is felt even when looking at the sapphire crystal caseback when the watch is turned upside down.

as you can imagine, Rihanna’s Jacob & Co. watch It’s very expensive: $670,000 to be exact. However, the high price is also explained by the fact that the crocodile-patterned calfskin strap is custom-made and, best of all, only 18 examples of this luxurious timepiece will be produced.