Rihanna wore Aaliyah-inspired side-swept bangs

Let the Barbados-born bad girl stay just private enough that when the paparazzi snag a rare street style, Rihanna’s stans the world over go wild.

After her unexpected announcement rocked the internet (ICYMI she’s officially headlining the next half of Super Bowl 2023), Riri stepped out with her longtime pal A$AP Rocky earlier this week in Los Angeles. Dressed in an all-black cut that hugged her curves (and a jaw-dropping diamond-encrusted choker), the artist, beauty brand mogul and new mom went for a soft blowout and a side-swept bangs that covered one eye flirtatiously. What else? Her soft, frosty lipstick was another throwback item that was truly *chef’s kiss*.

Dying to recreate the look? Kendall Dorsey, the famed hairstylist guru behind nostalgic braids, was inspired by none other than the OG princess of R&B – aka the late Aaliyah, who ruled the world of iconic music videos and top hits throughout the years. 90s and early 2000s. And luckily, he shared the exact products he used.

Using a range of Color Wow products and colored weave extensions with Dark & ​​Lovely’s Fade Resist, Dorsey aptly called the style an “Aaliyah-inspired traditional balayage.”

First, Dorsey treated Rihanna’s hair with an anti-frizz treatment which is basically a mini keratin treatment in a bottle. Creating some grit and dimension at the roots, he then opted for Color Wow’s Root Coverup Powder (which stays put until shampooed). And for a final bubbly spritz of resistance, the duo used a Bombshell Volumizer that keeps hair bouncy and full all night long.

As for her deep black hair shade? Dorsey treated her hair wefts with Natural Black ombre conditioner dye — and spoiler: It’s only $6.49.

