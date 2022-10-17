Rihanna would have recorded 2 new songs for Wakanda Forever

Rumors suggest that Rihanna has set two new records for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the soundtrack and soundtrack will be released through his label.

We’re Less Than A Month Away From The Release Of Marvel Studios’ 2018 Blockbuster Sequel Black Panther. wakanda forever promises to be just as big and also to be a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman and his legacy. One of the questions we haven’t answered yet is who provides the soundtrack. For the original Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar and TDE kept the music going and delivered all hip-hop for the occasion. Today, rumors are circulating about who could be responsible for the wakanda forever soundtrack and it’s almost too hard to believe.

Rumors suggest that Rihanna has two new records for Wakanda Forever and the soundtrack will be released on her own label.

Rihanna has officially announced that she’ll be headlining the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show and we’re all wondering if she’ll be giving us some new music before the big day. According to HitsDailyDouble, new music is coming and its big comeback will allegedly be on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Reportedly, the soundtrack will be released via Marvel/Disney, its Westbury Road label, and partners Roc Nation and Def Jam. We have to be honest HITDD has a percentage of rumors being right 100% of the time, but the way Rihanna let us dry after all these years is hard to believe, but we hope it’s true. Either way, we’ll be there to greet her with open arms, even if it’s not for the soundtrack.