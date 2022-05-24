Rihanna, young mother in “admiration” in front of her little boy

A few days ago, Rihanna gave birth to her first child with her partner, A$AP Rocky. Since then, the singer seems to be a fulfilled mother.

Rihanna is slowly taking her marks. The 34-year-old singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who recently welcomed their first child, are doing “very well”. “Being parents for the first time of course requires adjustment, but they are doing well. The little boy is in good health and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” a source close to the couple told “People” magazine. And to add: “She was really excited to be pregnant. She loved it.”

According to the relative of the artist, the interpreter of “Diamonds” is “a fantastic mother”. “She wanted to give birth in Los Angeles since she has a big house with a garden. She loves to sit outside with her newborn. She also points out that Rihanna “doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to get back to work” and “enjoys spending some quiet time with her baby.”

In a relationship since 2020 with rapper A$AP Rocky, Rihanna formalized her pregnancy when she was photographed in New York with her companion on January 31. After long weeks of hiding this happy event, she had finally decided to reveal her rounded belly in broad daylight. After many daring looks and a personal ordeal, the April 20 arrest of A$AP Rocky at the Los Angeles airport, Rihanna finally welcomed her newborn baby on May 19. If the couple has still not communicated on the subject, the happy news had been announced by the American media “TMZ”, before being confirmed by People”.

