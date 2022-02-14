Rihanna’s beautiful baby bump and other weekend gossip

She announced her pregnancy just a couple of weeks ago, an already advanced pregnancy that of Rihanna that now is news and she is the first to want to tell it. This weekend she has shown herself several times with maternity look which not everyone can afford, but which certainly are perfect for her.

Rihanna is expecting her first child from rapper ASAP Rocky who has been her partner since 2020. They usually have a private life, but since the announcement of the pregnancy, the two have multiplied their presence at parties and on social networks. At the evening Fenty Beautythe singer’s make-up brand, she showed off her baby bump with a look of body positivity with a lime green top and pants with silver and purple sequins.

The announcement of the separation between Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi, which arrived last January, had taken everyone by surprise, even if there had been talk of a crisis between the two for a while. The presenter, guest of Verissimo on Sunday 13 February, did not add much more to Silvia Toffanin than what was already known, respecting the decision shared with her husband to keep the reasons for her farewell private. There is no doubt, however, about the love that still remains. “A separation is always a grief to face. It’s hard because you feel you’ve failed, but it also represents a new beginning, ”Hunziker said. I love Tomaso so much and I will always love him ».

Rihanna’s baby bump and Michelle Hunziker’s words isn’t the only one this weekend.

