Rihanna’s beauty brand expands in Africa

As of May 27, the two Fenty beauty brands will be available for sale in certain African countries. Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, the two brands of singer Rihanna, are among the first luxury beauty brands to deploy in Africa in this way. But they shouldn’t be the last. Because the continent now counts as one of the most promising markets for the future of beauty.

Fenty is rolling out in 8 African countries

“Expanding to eight countries in Africa is both very important to me, from a personal perspective, but it is also a huge step forward in our mission to make Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin available worldwide. . “Since the launch of her first brand Fenty Beauty in 2017, Rihanna has never hidden her ambition to one day deploy her activity on the African continent. For the singer from Barbados, this is as much a business opportunity as a question of cultural heritage. And for a brand that advocates inclusiveness, Africa is indeed a logical development step.

From May 27, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products will be available in selected African stores. Eight countries are concerned: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and finally South Africa. Customers will be able to shop the entire collections of beauty and skin care products. And Rihanna has already announced that exclusives will also be offered for sale in African corners.

Sustained growth of the luxury beauty market in Africa

Fenty’s deployment in Africa is no accident. Because the continent is seeing its global cosmetics market progress. In 2021, the beauty market represented an overall turnover of 12 billion dollars. And according to the latest Brookings Institute study, it could cross the 14 billion mark by the end of 2022.

The report states that this progression should attract the interest of international beauty brands. “Emerging markets in Africa represent exciting business opportunities for expanding retail and distribution. And the Brookings Institute report points out that this expansion should particularly benefit the luxury segment. In the years to come, African consumers should direct their demand towards more luxury brands and more foreign brands.

Competition brews for luxury beauty brands in Africa

The luxury beauty market is growing in Africa, and this implies that competition between brands is becoming more important. For now, the market is mainly structured around African players. Several brands of African beauty products have become essential, like Africology or Malée.

For international luxury brands, setting up on the African continent will be complicated. First, because few of them boast a catalog of inclusive products. Then because they have to find the right retail partners to reach consumers. In 2021, the African luxury e-commerce platform Jedaya was born. The bulk of its offering is in luxury clothing, but it immediately caught the interest of beauty brands. Today, Jedaya offers beauty and perfumery products from Prada as well as Givenchy, the platform’s two leading European brands.

Why does Fenty have all the cards in hand to succeed in Africa?

From the start of its activity, Fenty has been committed to being an inclusive cosmetics brand. Rihanna wanted to offer beauty products suitable for all skin tones. And Fenty has indeed distinguished itself by a communication resolutely centered on this inclusive dimension. The brand has used muses of all sizes and all skin colors. From the start, she broke the codes of luxury by advocating a vision that respects diversity.

With the launch of Fenty Skin, Rihanna continued in the same logic, this time integrating respect for the environment into her approach. Fenty Skin care products feature vegan formulas. And some items are presented in refillable packaging to limit their environmental impact.

This dual positioning should appeal to consumers on the African continent. And the desirability of the brand is further accentuated by the aura of its founder. Rihanna has indeed become a world muse in terms of fashion and beauty. And its discourse in favor of respectful beauty hits the mark with younger generations of consumers, less sensitive to the codes of luxury than to an approach that echoes their own consumption patterns.