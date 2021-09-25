Rihanna’s boyfriend is Asap Rocky and the “gossip new love 2020”

The Queen Midas of entrepreneurship and the ruler of Instagram got engaged. And it’s no longer a gossip mystery: Rihanna and Asap Rocky together they are there power couple that was missing, the love story that raises eleven months of subdued gossip in general (more than ever in love). The Ultimate Truth: Barbados Holidays = Asap Rocky Official Introductions to the Beauty Ambassador’s Family. Order masks, intertwined hands, romantic location. Only the official social media is missing, for now read between the lines of the photos together as testimonials of the Fenty Skin campaign last summer. Genderless, inclusive, perfect. And a preview of a love that took the necessary time to blossom.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

There story between Rihanna and Asap Rocky goes far, far behind the handful of months between ending RiRi & Hassan Jameel and confirming the new relationship. And it is the 4.0 screenplay that Nora Ephron would have unraveled in a timeline that mixes careers, music, fashion, esteem, similarities since 2012, the year of the first artistic collaboration for the song Cockiness (Love It) of Rihanna remixed by Asap Rocky, and their first performance together at that year’s MTV Awards. He opens her tour the following year, rap and pop in one fell swoop. It is a relationship of respect and professional parallels that grows slowly. On a sentimental level there is nothing between them: in 2017 RiRi begins the relationship with Hassan Jameel, the Saudi super millionaire who requires an inevitable low profile. Photos together a few, on social media not even talking about it. Asap Rocky instead attempts a relationship with Kendall Jenner, but does not move forward.

Loading... Advertisements Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

And something of the ancient relationship with the pop star entrepreneur changes. Asap Rocky is the perfect friend who escorts Rihanna in her projects, participates in Diamond Ball and he understands the importance of being present at certain fashion shows as a serving knight of the great lady of inclusiveness. There where Hassan Jameel demands privacy at all costs, rapper Asap Rocky knows the need for the right presence. And there is, inevitably in support of RiRi. “They go out and have fun, but they are not together” specified the well-informed at the beginning of 2020, assigning the indefinite contours of a love that was being born to the semiotics of the vocabulary. The confirmation seems to have officially arrived with the photos on TMZ that portray them around New York in masks and down jackets, and finally from Barbados. Rihanna and Asap Rocky in 2020 together it’s great news. And this time, it also has the right meaning.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io