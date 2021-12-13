Rihanna’s boyfriend rapper

From arrest for assault on a man to a brilliant career in music and music videos: that’s who ASAP Rocky is.

From a difficult and controversial childhood, he immediately distinguished himself for his musical gifts. He achieved very young success as a rapper and is also a well-known music video director. Also known for conquering singer Rihanna: that’s who ASAP Rocky is.

Who is ASAP Rocky: biography and career

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, aka ASAP Rocky, was born in New York on October 3, 1988 under the sign of Balance. From an early age he shows a certain predisposition for music so much so that already at 8, he begins to rapping. ASAP lived a turbulent childhood: at 12 the father was arrested for drug dealing and shortly after his brother comes killed brutally. In 2007, he joins the A $ AP Mob group and begins to show success.

In 2011 he made his definitive debut in the music and record world as a soloist and released his hit Live. Love. ASAP and in 2013 his was released first album Long. Live. ASAP which was hugely successful. In 2015 he launched a new album, At.Long.Last.ASAP which makes him one of the most loved American rappers. His talent is also recognized by other celebrities who will duet with him: Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys.

ASAP Rocky’s private life:

After a relationship lasting about a year with the rapper Iggy Azalea, ASAP in 2013 embarks on a relationship with an American model: Chanel Iman Robinson. Again, the relationship is short-lived and the rapper has officially bonded with singer Rihanna since 2020. His Instagram profile is not as rich in content as one would expect and there are no photos of him with his flame.

Who is Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s girlfriend

Rihanna is an American pop star, model and entrepreneur, born on February 20, 1988 under the sign of Fish. At the age of 16 he was already in a record company and the following year he made his debut with his first album Music of the Sun. From the debut the singer acquires more and more success conquering the public with her most famous hits: Umbrella, Pon de Replay, Disturbia and many others of international fame.

ASAP Rocky: from arrest to legal disputes

Despite his success, the rapper had several arrests and problems with the law. In 2012 he comes arrested for assaulting a man who caught him using drugs. The first attack, however, is followed by others; in 2013 he was accused of aggression against a woman but the charges were then dropped, while in 2019 he was arrested for assaulting a man, on the occasion of his European tour in Stockholm.

